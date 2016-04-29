Full Federal Circuit to mull on-sale bar in Angiomax dispute

Whether a contract between a pharmaceutical company and an outside manufacturer to produce a drug can preclude patenting that drug under a provision of the Patent Act known as the “on-sale bar” is the prickly question set to be argued before a full slate of appeals court judges next week.

Last July, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit answered yes, invalidating The Medicines Co’s patents on an improved version of the anticlotting drug Angiomax in a dispute with competitor Hospira Inc. In November, the court granted a request by the company, represented by Frommer Lawrence & Haug, to rehear the case en banc. Arguments are set for May 5.

