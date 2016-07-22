FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Federal Circuit overturns $20 mln award for AngioScore
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 22, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Federal Circuit overturns $20 mln award for AngioScore

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court overturned a $20 million judgment for medical equipment maker AngioScore, Inc on Thursday after it said a lower district court did not have jurisdiction to hear the state law claims that led to the award.

The decision by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to throw out AngioScore's state-level claims of breach of fiduciary duty and unfair competition against TriReme Medical LLC was a victory for the company and its co-founder, Eitan Konstantino, both represented by Arnold & Porter.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29YeYl2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.