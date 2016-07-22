Federal Circuit overturns $20 mln award for AngioScore

A U.S. appeals court overturned a $20 million judgment for medical equipment maker AngioScore, Inc on Thursday after it said a lower district court did not have jurisdiction to hear the state law claims that led to the award.

The decision by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to throw out AngioScore's state-level claims of breach of fiduciary duty and unfair competition against TriReme Medical LLC was a victory for the company and its co-founder, Eitan Konstantino, both represented by Arnold & Porter.

