#Westlaw News
December 10, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

Court to hear animation case some call broad threat to software patents

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

When a U.S. appeals court on Friday hears arguments over whether 3D animation technology deserves a patent, it should also consider how its decision will impact software innovations in the future, the owner of a computerized lip-sync patent says.

McRO Inc, its attorneys at MoloLamken and Mishcon de Reya, and an industry group that counts Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp among its members, say that a ruling last year from a district court in California canceling McRO’s patent puts the software industry in jeopardy.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IGP042

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
