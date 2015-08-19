IPhone design patent central to Apple-Samsung fight rejected

(Reuters) - The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has found that a patent on an iPhone design that is key to a long-running smartphone battle between Apple and Samsung should not have been granted in the first place.

In a rejection issued earlier this month in an ex parte review, a process that enables anyone to challenge the validity of a patent, the USPTO said the patent covering the design elements of the front face of the iPhone was not new, or it was obvious, when compared to other, previously patented designs.

