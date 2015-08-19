FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IPhone design patent central to Apple-Samsung fight rejected
August 19, 2015 / 12:02 AM / 2 years ago

IPhone design patent central to Apple-Samsung fight rejected

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has found that a patent on an iPhone design that is key to a long-running smartphone battle between Apple and Samsung should not have been granted in the first place.

In a rejection issued earlier this month in an ex parte review, a process that enables anyone to challenge the validity of a patent, the USPTO said the patent covering the design elements of the front face of the iPhone was not new, or it was obvious, when compared to other, previously patented designs.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Mxxyhs

