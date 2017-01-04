Apple gets second bite at hold-and-drag patent from Federal Circuit

A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived Apple's application for a patent on the "hold and drag" system of rearranging icons on the iPhone, saying the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office failed to explain why it found the claimed invention was obvious.

All three judges on the panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit agreed with Apple's attorneys at Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe and Morrison & Foerster that the USPTO's explanation was inadequate, but the panel split on the proper remedy.

