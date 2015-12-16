Appeals court maintains Apple injunction order against Samsung

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday denied Samsung’s request to reconsider its September decision greenlighting an injunction against the South Korean company in a patent dispute with Apple.

The order is yet another win for Apple and its WilmerHale attorney William Lee in an ongoing patent feud with the company’s chief smartphone rival. But an injunction on using Apple’s patented features in Samsung’s devices will likely have minimal effect on the company’s product availability or sales.

