A federal appeals court has instructed the trial judge in Apple Inc.’s long-running patent fight with Samsung Electronics Co to decide whether a retrial on the issue of damages is necessary to address legal issues raised by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Tuesday declined Apple's request that it affirm a jury’s verdict that Samsung should pay $399 million for infringing Apple’s design patents. The court said U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California should decide the next steps in the case, which was upended by a recent Supreme Court decision that adopted Samsung’s theory of how damages for infringement of design patents should be calculated.

