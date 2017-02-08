A federal appeals court has instructed the trial judge in
Apple Inc.’s long-running patent fight with Samsung Electronics
Co to decide whether a retrial on the issue of damages is
necessary to address legal issues raised by the U.S. Supreme
Court.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Tuesday
declined Apple's request that it affirm a jury’s verdict that
Samsung should pay $399 million for infringing Apple’s design
patents. The court said U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San
Jose, California should decide the next steps in the case, which
was upended by a recent Supreme Court decision that adopted
Samsung’s theory of how damages for infringement of design
patents should be calculated.
To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights,
click here: bit.ly/2klz7Wm