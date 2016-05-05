FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple begins campaign to save patent in Samsung dispute
May 5, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Apple begins campaign to save patent in Samsung dispute

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office canceled Apple Inc’s “pinch-to-zoom” patent because of a flawed interpretation of the technology, the iPhone maker has told a U.S. appeals court.

Apple’s attorney William Lee of WilmerHale made the pitch on Tuesday to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit as the company tries to rescue the patent, which could be key to an eventual damages retrial in a longstanding infringement case against rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TLgC9T

