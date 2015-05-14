FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple urges Federal Circuit to find Samsung infringed more patents
May 14, 2015 / 12:31 AM / 2 years ago

Apple urges Federal Circuit to find Samsung infringed more patents

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Apple Inc has asked a U.S. appeals court to let stand a $120 million jury verdict against arch rival Samsung Electronics for infringing three of Apple’s smartphone patents, and reverse the finding that Samsung did not infringe two others.

In its brief to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, filed Monday and made public on Wednesday, Apple and its counsel, William Lee of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr, said Samsung’s appeal of the verdict contains a “host of arguments that failed” in the lower court.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1EE7Zoc (Reporting by Andrew Chung)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
