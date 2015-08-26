Apple, Samsung duke it out over $548 mln verdict payment

(Reuters) - Apple and Samsung are locking horns in a federal court in California over the iPhone maker’s demand that Samsung immediately cough up more than $548 million it says it is owed from a 2012 jury verdict.

Apple sent a letter to U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose on Tuesday, which Samsung quickly objected to. The exchange immediately followed a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit rejecting a request by Samsung to delay its order that the lower court finalize damages according to its decision from May.

