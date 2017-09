A U.S. appeals court on Thursday again rejected Samsung Electronics’ call to review a $548 million judgment for Apple Inc. in the companies’ seemingly never-ending and hard-fought war over the technology and design of smart phones and tablets.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which affirmed the award in October, denied Samsung’s motion for a rehearing by the full court.

