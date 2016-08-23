Apple to Samsung in canceled patent dispute: Keep out

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has told a federal appeals court that despite Apple Inc's opposition it should be able to offer arguments over the cancellation of Apple's "pinch-to-zoom" patent that figured in a hotly contested lawsuit against Samsung.

In court papers filed on Friday in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, Samsung's attorneys at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan said legal precedent allows the company to participate as a friend-of-the-court in Apple's appeal of the invalidation by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, even though it has an interest in the appeal's outcome.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2beC0mp