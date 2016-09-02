FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple damaging patent system with severe delays, Samsung says
September 2, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

Apple damaging patent system with severe delays, Samsung says

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Thursday accused Apple Inc of abusing the patent system by severely delaying a process that led to the invalidation of its "pinch-to-zoom" patent while aggressively enforcing that very same patent against it.

Escalating the bitter tone underlying a patent feud between the smartphone rivals, Samsung made the comments in an amicus brief filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit by its attorneys at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, urging the affirmance of the patent's cancellation.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bY3SiL

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
