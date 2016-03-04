FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Threat to Apple patents to be excluded from upcoming Samsung retrial, judge rules
March 4, 2016 / 11:42 AM / a year ago

Threat to Apple patents to be excluded from upcoming Samsung retrial, judge rules

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

By Andrew Chung

Samsung may not introduce evidence from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office questioning the validity of smartphone rival Apple’s patents at the center of an upcoming damages retrial, a federal judge has ruled.

Apple Inc and its attorneys from Morrison & Foerster had asked U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, last month to exclude from the retrial all evidence or arguments related to any reexamination or review at the PTO of Apple’s patents, which it said would be prejudicial.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/24Fy9Gy

