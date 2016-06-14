FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Pointing to invalidations, Apple asks for delay in Smartflash appeal
June 14, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

Pointing to invalidations, Apple asks for delay in Smartflash appeal

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Apple Inc has asked a federal appeals court to postpone oral arguments in its appeal of a $533 million verdict for infringing licensor Smartflash LLC's patents until that company appeals a series of rulings by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office invalidating each of the patent claims in the case.

Apple, through its attorneys at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher and Ropes & Gray, filed its request with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Friday, saying it would be more efficient to coordinate the pending appeal with appeals in the PTO actions so that the same three-judge panel can consider the patents' validity before determining Apple's liability in the case.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UhqbOs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
