a year ago
Federal Circuit denies Apple attempt to delay Smartflash appeal
July 12, 2016 / 6:51 PM / a year ago

Federal Circuit denies Apple attempt to delay Smartflash appeal

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has rejected a bid by Apple Inc to postpone its appeal of a $533 million verdict for infringing licensor Smartflash LLC's patents in order to wait for the expected appeals of a series of invalidations of the same patents by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

In a brief order Friday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled that a stay was not warranted. Apple, represented by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher and Ropes & Gray, "has not shown that a stay for some undetermined period of time is needed," Circuit Judge Richard Taranto wrote.

