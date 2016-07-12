Federal Circuit denies Apple attempt to delay Smartflash appeal

A federal appeals court has rejected a bid by Apple Inc to postpone its appeal of a $533 million verdict for infringing licensor Smartflash LLC's patents in order to wait for the expected appeals of a series of invalidations of the same patents by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

In a brief order Friday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled that a stay was not warranted. Apple, represented by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher and Ropes & Gray, "has not shown that a stay for some undetermined period of time is needed," Circuit Judge Richard Taranto wrote.

