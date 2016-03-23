FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge postpones Apple-Samsung retrial on smartphone patent damages
March 23, 2016 / 9:41 PM / a year ago

Judge postpones Apple-Samsung retrial on smartphone patent damages

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

A federal judge has granted an 11th-hour request to postpone a retrial on the damages Samsung Electronics Co Ltd owes Apple Inc related to a 2012 jury verdict for patent infringement that was partially reversed on appeal.

U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, agreed with Samsung’s attorneys at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan on Tuesday that the March 28 retrial should be stayed to allow the U.S. Supreme Court to sort out how much Apple deserves related to the copied designs of the iPhone.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1T6DWQV

