Apple escapes trial on Find My iPhone feature, at least for now
#Westlaw News
May 29, 2015 / 7:47 PM / 2 years ago

Apple escapes trial on Find My iPhone feature, at least for now

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Apple Inc has managed to avoid a trial in a dispute with patent licensor Unwired Planet LLC over an iPhone feature that helps users relocate their lost or stolen device, just days before it was set to begin.

Apple and Unwired Planet on Thursday jointly asked U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco to dismiss the last remaining claim in the lawsuit that was headed for trial on June 3, so Unwired Planet can quickly appeal a ruling by Chhabria on Tuesday that dramatically narrowed the case. Chhabria cleared Apple on three of the four patents it was accused of infringing and limited allegations on the fourth.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1G8vZWt

