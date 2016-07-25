FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal Circuit revives Unwired Planet patent case against Apple
July 25, 2016

Federal Circuit revives Unwired Planet patent case against Apple

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

A California federal judge made several mistakes in dramatically narrowing a patent infringement case against Apple Inc, allowing the iPhone maker to avoid a trial, a U.S. appeals court said on Friday as it tossed a number of his rulings.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit granted a bid from patent licensor Unwired Planet LLC and its McKool Smith attorneys to send the case back to U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco because he erred in interpreting two of the company's patents and incorrectly found no indirect infringement on a third. The panel upheld Chhabria's ruling of non-infringement of a fourth patent.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aodQLp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
