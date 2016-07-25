Federal Circuit revives Unwired Planet patent case against Apple

A California federal judge made several mistakes in dramatically narrowing a patent infringement case against Apple Inc, allowing the iPhone maker to avoid a trial, a U.S. appeals court said on Friday as it tossed a number of his rulings.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit granted a bid from patent licensor Unwired Planet LLC and its McKool Smith attorneys to send the case back to U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco because he erred in interpreting two of the company's patents and incorrectly found no indirect infringement on a third. The panel upheld Chhabria's ruling of non-infringement of a fourth patent.

