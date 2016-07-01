Will 'Halo' shine for Apple or VirnetX?

The U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision in Halo v. Pulse Electronics should hurt, not help, VirnetX's quest to build on a federal jury's $625 million patent-infringement verdict against Apple Inc., according to a brief Apple filed in federal court on Wednesday.

VirnetX obtained the verdict, one of the largest ever in a patent case, in the U.S. District Court in Tyler, Texas last February for the infringement of its Internet security technology by Apple's FaceTime and iMessage features. The Nevada-based patent-assertion entity is seeking enhanced damages of at least $195 million based on the jury's finding that Apple's infringement was willful.

