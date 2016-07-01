FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Will 'Halo' shine for Apple or VirnetX?
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 1, 2016 / 12:56 PM / a year ago

Will 'Halo' shine for Apple or VirnetX?

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision in Halo v. Pulse Electronics should hurt, not help, VirnetX's quest to build on a federal jury's $625 million patent-infringement verdict against Apple Inc., according to a brief Apple filed in federal court on Wednesday.

VirnetX obtained the verdict, one of the largest ever in a patent case, in the U.S. District Court in Tyler, Texas last February for the infringement of its Internet security technology by Apple's FaceTime and iMessage features. The Nevada-based patent-assertion entity is seeking enhanced damages of at least $195 million based on the jury's finding that Apple's infringement was willful.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29iXNy8

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.