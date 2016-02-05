Apple fights to limit damages after $625 mln VirnetX verdict

Feb 4 -

Apple Inc asked a U.S. judge to declare a mistrial in its dispute with VirnetX Holding Corp on Wednesday, just hours before a federal jury ordered the iPhone maker to pay $625.6 million for infringing the patent licensor’s Internet security technology.

The filing, which claims that VirnetX’s Caldwell Cassady & Curry attorneys misled the jury during closing arguments, is part of what promises to be an aggressive fight by Apple to contain the fallout from the verdict, one of the largest-ever awards in a patent case. Apple has vowed to appeal.

