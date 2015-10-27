Judge rejects Apple's arguments on damages in $234 mln university patent case

A U.S. judge has said a jury that slapped Apple with $234 million in damages for infringing a patent owned by the University of Wisconsin’s licensing body properly resolved a dispute over where Apple’s microchips were made to come up with the verdict.

In an order released on Monday, U.S. District Judge William Conley in Madison, Wisconsin, denied motions for judgment as a matter of law filed by both Apple and the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF), affirming the jury’s damages figure with a judgment against Apple.

