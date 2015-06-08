Apple hit with patent lawsuit over Apple Watch

(Reuters) - Apple Inc, a frequent target of patent infringement lawsuits over its iPhone and iPad devices, now faces intellectual property claims on its newest product, the Apple Watch.

The lawsuit filed on Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri by Masa LLC and its attorney Robert Evans of Senniger Powers, appears to be the first naming the Apple Watch as the infringing product. The Apple Watch was unveiled in April.

