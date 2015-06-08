FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apple hit with patent lawsuit over Apple Watch
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 8, 2015 / 9:54 PM / 2 years ago

Apple hit with patent lawsuit over Apple Watch

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Apple Inc, a frequent target of patent infringement lawsuits over its iPhone and iPad devices, now faces intellectual property claims on its newest product, the Apple Watch.

The lawsuit filed on Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri by Masa LLC and its attorney Robert Evans of Senniger Powers, appears to be the first naming the Apple Watch as the infringing product. The Apple Watch was unveiled in April.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KRrJsv

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.