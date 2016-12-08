Full Federal Circuit to weigh burden of proof in IPR claim amendments

The full U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit will hear arguments on Friday in a case that challenges the standard for amending patent claims during the inter partes review process (IPR).

New Jersey-based Aqua Products is appealing the invalidation of its patent on a robotic pool cleaner by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board. The company, represented by Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner, says the PTAB is ignoring the terms of the America Invents Act by shifting the burden to Aqua to prove that its amended claims were eligible for a patent.

