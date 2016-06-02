FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Arctic Cat prevails in watercraft patent fight with BRP
June 2, 2016 / 12:36 AM / a year ago

Arctic Cat prevails in watercraft patent fight with BRP

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

After a two week trial, a federal jury in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday ordered Bombardier Recreational Products Inc to pay personal watercraft manufacturer Arctic Cat Inc more than $15 million for infringing the company's patents on a safer steering system for the recreational vessels.

The jury in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida said that Bombardier (BRP) also infringed the patents willfully, which could allow the judge to treble damages at a later date. The trial began on May 16.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TKAKqO

