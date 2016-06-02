Arctic Cat prevails in watercraft patent fight with BRP

After a two week trial, a federal jury in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday ordered Bombardier Recreational Products Inc to pay personal watercraft manufacturer Arctic Cat Inc more than $15 million for infringing the company's patents on a safer steering system for the recreational vessels.

The jury in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida said that Bombardier (BRP) also infringed the patents willfully, which could allow the judge to treble damages at a later date. The trial began on May 16.

