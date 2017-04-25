Packaging giant Ardagh hit with $50 million verdict in patent case

A jury has ordered Luxembourg-based packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group to pay $50.3 million for infringing on a glass recycling patent owned by a small technology licensing company.

A federal jury in Delaware returned a verdict on Friday that Ardagh subsidiary Ardagh Glass Inc infringed on a patent owned by Green Mountain Glass LLC covering a method of more efficiently recycling glass of mixed colors. The jury found Ardagh's infringement was willful, opening the door for the judge to impose enhanced damages.

