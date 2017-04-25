FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Packaging giant Ardagh hit with $50 million verdict in patent case
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 25, 2017 / 3:54 PM / 4 months ago

Packaging giant Ardagh hit with $50 million verdict in patent case

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A jury has ordered Luxembourg-based packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group to pay $50.3 million for infringing on a glass recycling patent owned by a small technology licensing company.

A federal jury in Delaware returned a verdict on Friday that Ardagh subsidiary Ardagh Glass Inc infringed on a patent owned by Green Mountain Glass LLC covering a method of more efficiently recycling glass of mixed colors. The jury found Ardagh's infringement was willful, opening the door for the judge to impose enhanced damages.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2q30sTi

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.