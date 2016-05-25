Roche tells Supreme Court no need to revisit Sequenom patent invalidation

Roche Holding AG has urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to overturn the precedents it has carefully developed over decades barring patents on natural laws and phenomena in response to a plea from Sequenom, Inc to save a patent on its prenatal DNA test from invalidation.

In a brief filed Friday by its lawyers at Irell & Manella, Roche unit Ariosa Diagnostics asked the high court not to grant Sequenom’s petition for certiorari. “Unless the (court) is inclined to overrule its long-settled holdings regarding patent eligibility of claims directed to natural phenomena ... there is no reason to grant this petition.”

