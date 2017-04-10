U.S. Customs sides with Arista in Cisco patent fight

U.S. customs officials on Friday said Arista Networks Inc can import redesigned ethernet switches that had previously been banned by the U.S. International Trade Commission, handing the company a victory in a long-running intellectual property dispute with rival Cisco Systems Inc.

The ITC ruled in June 2016 that Arista's switches, which are used in computer data servers, infringed on three of Cisco's patents relating to managing and securing communications networks.

