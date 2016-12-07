Federal Circuit demands more facts on non-party injunction

A split federal appeals court on Tuesday ordered a trial judge in San Francisco to revisit an injunction he granted Asetek Holdings against a Taiwanese computer manufacturer, Cooler Master, which was not a defendant in the patent-infringement lawsuit before him.

The 2-1 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit left the injunction in place for now, but said U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar needs to develop the record further.

