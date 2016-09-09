Asetek's past threats enough for rival to sue - Federal Circuit

A federal appeals court on Thursday said that a Taiwanese manufacturer of computer chip cooling systems is entitled to sue to prove it does not violate rival Asetek A/S's patents.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit revived Asia Vital Components Co Ltd lawsuit against Asetek seeking a declaratory judgment of non-infringement, which a federal judge in Virginia had dismissed for lack of jurisdiction.

