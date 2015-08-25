FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Q&A: Eric Goldman on Ashley Madison breach and 'thin' copyrights
#Westlaw News
August 25, 2015 / 6:21 PM / 2 years ago

Q&A: Eric Goldman on Ashley Madison breach and 'thin' copyrights

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Adultery website Ashley Madison, still reeling from last month’s hacking of its computer database, has been using copyright law to try to stop the unauthorized exposure of as many as 37 million user accounts.

In some cases the tactic has worked. Some sites that sprung up to allow people to check if their account was divulged, or if someone they know was on the service, have shut down after receiving a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) takedown notice from Ashley Madison’s owner, Avid Life Media.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PwMkV8

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
