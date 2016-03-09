Study links higher amounts of employees on Ashley Madison to greater company innovation

By Andrew Chung

The slogan for infidelity website Ashley Madison is “Life is short. Have an affair.” It might want to tag on “Apply for a patent,” now that a new study suggests companies with higher numbers of employee users tend to be more innovative.

The unpublished study by researchers from Tulane University and Michigan State University says that higher membership rates in the service is correlated with more successful patent applications, a greater diversity of patents, and more citations to the company’s patents than firms with fewer Ashley Madison users on staff.

