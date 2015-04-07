FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Appeals court cuts damages to Astra Zeneca over Prilosec generic
April 7, 2015 / 8:57 PM / 2 years ago

Appeals court cuts damages to Astra Zeneca over Prilosec generic

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court said Tuesday that the $76 million in damages awarded to AstraZeneca in a patent infringement case involving its heartburn drug Prilosec must be cut back because of an improper calculation by the district court judge in the case.

In December 2013, U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan ruled that Apotex, Canada’s largest generic pharmaceutical manufacturer, must pay that amount, the equivalent of 50 percent of its profits during the nearly four years it sold the generic version of Prilosec. Apotex had already been found to infringe London-based AstraZeneca’s patents by a different judge in 2007.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IH0Rdr

