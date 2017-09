Nov 20 -

AstraZeneca obtained a preliminary injunction against a second drugmaker for launching a generic “purple pill” to combat indigestion and acid reflux.

U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson in Delaware on Thursday issued the injunction as part of AstraZeneca’s trademark infringement suit against Camber Pharmaceuticals, the New Jersey-based subsidiary of Hetero Pharmaceuticals of India.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NhWD2Q