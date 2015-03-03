FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Law firm disqualified in fee dispute against Acacia Corp
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 3, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

Law firm disqualified in fee dispute against Acacia Corp

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A California appeals court has disqualified the law firm of AlvaradoSmith from representing a client in a fee dispute with patent-holding company Acacia Research Corp because the firm had previously acted for another law firm in a similar fee case.

In a unanimous 21-page opinion issued on Friday reversing a lower court, the 4th District Court of Appeal in Santa Ana ruled that the firm must be barred because it had access to privileged information from the previous case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1wPAFXP

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.