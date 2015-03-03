Law firm disqualified in fee dispute against Acacia Corp

(Reuters) - A California appeals court has disqualified the law firm of AlvaradoSmith from representing a client in a fee dispute with patent-holding company Acacia Research Corp because the firm had previously acted for another law firm in a similar fee case.

In a unanimous 21-page opinion issued on Friday reversing a lower court, the 4th District Court of Appeal in Santa Ana ruled that the firm must be barred because it had access to privileged information from the previous case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1wPAFXP