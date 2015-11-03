Targeted by labels, new music service Aurous asks judge to keep it alive

New online music service Aurous has asked a federal judge not to shut it down in the face of fierce opposition by major record labels, which filed a music piracy lawsuit against the company just days after it launched earlier this month.

In court papers opposing the labels’ request for a preliminary injunction filed Saturday, Aurous and its 20-year-old co-founder Andrew Sampson said the piracy allegations were “blatantly false” and the service qualifies for the Digital Millennium Copyright Act’s safe harbor protections against copyright liability.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Pj5BLU