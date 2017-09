Feeling the pressure of major record labels, online music service Aurous switched off the lights on Wednesday and agreed to pay $3 million in damages, an outcome its founder says he had no choice but to accept.

“For a 20-year-old like myself, it’s a lot of money,” said Andrew Sampson in an interview on Thursday. “But it’s the only option when you don’t have enough money to fight in court.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/21UhWMs