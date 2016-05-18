Federal Circuit hits the brakes on car parts patent suit

Car manufacturers Hyundai, Nissan and Kia do not have to face claims of infringing engine technology patents because the California company that brought the allegations did not have the proper rights to the patents to file suit, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Tuesday.

Diamond Coating Technologies LLC is not the patentee, a requirement under the Patent Act to bring a lawsuit, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said, rejecting arguments by Diamond’s attorneys at Susman Godfrey that an agreement with Sanyo Electric Co, Ltd conferred all of the substantial rights in the patents to Diamond.

