FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Federal Circuit hits the brakes on car parts patent suit
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 18, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Federal Circuit hits the brakes on car parts patent suit

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Car manufacturers Hyundai, Nissan and Kia do not have to face claims of infringing engine technology patents because the California company that brought the allegations did not have the proper rights to the patents to file suit, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Tuesday.

Diamond Coating Technologies LLC is not the patentee, a requirement under the Patent Act to bring a lawsuit, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said, rejecting arguments by Diamond’s attorneys at Susman Godfrey that an agreement with Sanyo Electric Co, Ltd conferred all of the substantial rights in the patents to Diamond.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WDQr8L

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.