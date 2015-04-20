Supreme Court tells appeals court to review patent under Teva

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday vacated a federal appeals court decision that had revived patent infringement claims against Marvell Technology Group by second-guessing a lower court’s interpretation of the patent’s meaning and scope.

In a one-paragraph order in favor of the Bermuda-based chipmaker and its attorney Dominic Massa of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr, the Supreme Court remanded the case back to the U.S. Court of Appeal for the Federal Circuit for further consideration in light of its decision from January in Teva v. Sandoz, which limited the appeals court’s ability to review district judges’ rulings on patent interpretation.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IyGdwr