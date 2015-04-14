FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marvell Semiconductor asks high court to review case under Teva standard
April 14, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Marvell Semiconductor asks high court to review case under Teva standard

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday will weigh whether to take a case in which chipmaker Marvell Technology Group had thought it escaped liability over a Bluetooth-related patent, only to be put on the hook again by a U.S. appeals court.

If the Supreme Court grants review, it could test the limits of its ruling from January in Teva v. Sandoz that changed how the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit interprets patents. In its petition for certiorari, Marvell and its attorney, Dominic Massa of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr, argued that under Teva the Federal Circuit should not have vacated a lower court’s judgment of non-infringement for Marvell.

