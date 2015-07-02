FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azure Networks urges appeals court to stand ground on patent decision
July 2, 2015 / 12:22 AM / 2 years ago

Azure Networks urges appeals court to stand ground on patent decision

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Texas patent licensor has told a U.S. appeals court that it made the right call reviving the company’s patent infringement suit against chipmaker Marvell Semiconductor when it second-guessed a lower court’s interpretation of the patent.

In a brief to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, unsealed on Wednesday, Azure Networks and its attorney Michael Joffre of Kellogg Huber Hansen Todd Evans & Figel said the appeals court can safely rule that the U.S. Supreme Court’s Teva v. Sandoz decision from January does not change anything in its case with Marvell.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LIT6Zn

