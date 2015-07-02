Azure Networks urges appeals court to stand ground on patent decision

(Reuters) - A Texas patent licensor has told a U.S. appeals court that it made the right call reviving the company’s patent infringement suit against chipmaker Marvell Semiconductor when it second-guessed a lower court’s interpretation of the patent.

In a brief to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, unsealed on Wednesday, Azure Networks and its attorney Michael Joffre of Kellogg Huber Hansen Todd Evans & Figel said the appeals court can safely rule that the U.S. Supreme Court’s Teva v. Sandoz decision from January does not change anything in its case with Marvell.

