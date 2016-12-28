FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Barnes & Noble must pay $267,000 in e-reader patent case - judge
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 28, 2016 / 11:16 PM / 8 months ago

Barnes & Noble must pay $267,000 in e-reader patent case - judge

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Barnes & Noble Inc must pay nearly $267,000 because its Nook e-reader device infringed a patent held by an affiliate of Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV and Discovery Communications Inc, a federal judge in Manhattan ruled on Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff ordered Barnes & Noble to pay the sum for what he said was its non-willful infringement of a patent held by Adrea LLC, a joint venture of Philips, Discovery, Sony Corp and patent-licensing firm Intertrust.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ifrBfk

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.