Barnes & Noble must pay $267,000 in e-reader patent case - judge

Barnes & Noble Inc must pay nearly $267,000 because its Nook e-reader device infringed a patent held by an affiliate of Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV and Discovery Communications Inc, a federal judge in Manhattan ruled on Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff ordered Barnes & Noble to pay the sum for what he said was its non-willful infringement of a patent held by Adrea LLC, a joint venture of Philips, Discovery, Sony Corp and patent-licensing firm Intertrust.

