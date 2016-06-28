Federal Circuit revives Web filtering patent in case against AT&T

A federal appeals court on Monday threw out the cancellation of a patent on customized Web filtering that had been used to sue AT&T Inc for infringement, because the court said it had been wrongly labeled as covering a basic idea rather than something truly inventive.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit agreed with patent owner Bascom Global Internet Services, and its attorneys at Susman Godfrey, that the patent was inventive enough to survive a motion to dismiss under Section 101 of the Patent Act.

