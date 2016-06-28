FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Federal Circuit revives Web filtering patent in case against AT&T
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 28, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

Federal Circuit revives Web filtering patent in case against AT&T

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday threw out the cancellation of a patent on customized Web filtering that had been used to sue AT&T Inc for infringement, because the court said it had been wrongly labeled as covering a basic idea rather than something truly inventive.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit agreed with patent owner Bascom Global Internet Services, and its attorneys at Susman Godfrey, that the patent was inventive enough to survive a motion to dismiss under Section 101 of the Patent Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/294ikEo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.