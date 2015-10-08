FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hedge fund manager Bass convinces PTO to review drug patent
#Westlaw News
October 8, 2015 / 6:29 PM / 2 years ago

Hedge fund manager Bass convinces PTO to review drug patent

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

After successfully instigating a formal review of the validity of a patent on Shire PLC’s colitis drug Lialda, hedge fund manager Kyle Bass on Thursday urged the public to try to counter pharmaceutical industry lobbying against the reviews.

“We fully expect that the Big Pharma lobby will be focusing their approximately $250 million a year war chest to lobby members in D.C. to block these independent patent reviews,” Bass’ fund, Hayman Capital Management, said in statement.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1G087EX

