6 months ago
Court affirms $456 million award for Bayer in Dow patent fight
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 2, 2017 / 12:36 PM / 6 months ago

Court affirms $456 million award for Bayer in Dow patent fight

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has affirmed an arbitration tribunal’s order that Dow Chemical Co’s agricultural subsidiary pay $456 million for violating a patent licensing agreement with a rival Bayer AG unit.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled on Wednesday that there was no basis for setting aside the award, which was rendered by a panel of International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) arbitrators. Dow AgroSciences had argued the decision was based on a flawed understanding of U.S. patent law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mJ7CY8

