4th Circuit gives Bayer some relief on Flanax claims

A federal appeals court has revived Bayer’s unfair competition lawsuit against a Virginia company that markets the painkiller Flanax in the U.S., even though the pharmaceutical giant has never trademarked the term in the U.S. or used it in commerce here.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday reversed a federal judge, finding that he had misapplied the Lanham Act and a 2014 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in dismissing Bayer’s action against pharmaceutical firm Belmora.

