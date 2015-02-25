FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal Circuit says Nvidia patent case is exceptional no more
February 25, 2015

Federal Circuit says Nvidia patent case is exceptional no more

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Despite two 2014 Supreme Court decisions making it easier to award attorneys’ fees in infringement cases, a U.S. appeals court has overturned a sanctions ruling against Biax Corp, a Colorado patent-holding firm currently in bankruptcy.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Tuesday said U.S. District Judge Philip Brimmer in Denver had wrongly ordered Biax in 2013 to pay about $2 million in attorneys’ fees to defendants Nvidia Corp and Sony Corp after losing its patent case against them.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JNcILQ

