Federal Circuit says Nvidia patent case is exceptional no more

(Reuters) - Despite two 2014 Supreme Court decisions making it easier to award attorneys’ fees in infringement cases, a U.S. appeals court has overturned a sanctions ruling against Biax Corp, a Colorado patent-holding firm currently in bankruptcy.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Tuesday said U.S. District Judge Philip Brimmer in Denver had wrongly ordered Biax in 2013 to pay about $2 million in attorneys’ fees to defendants Nvidia Corp and Sony Corp after losing its patent case against them.

