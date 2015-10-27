FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Filmmakers say Warner raising 'tired' arguments in Happy Birthday case
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 27, 2015 / 10:27 PM / 2 years ago

Filmmakers say Warner raising 'tired' arguments in Happy Birthday case

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

The artists and filmmakers who went to court and pried a copyright to the Happy Birthday song lyrics out of the hands of Warner/Chappell Music told a federal judge on Monday he should deny the music publisher’s request to overturn that ruling.

The plaintiffs’ Wolf Haldenstein lawyers said that since Warner has presented no new evidence and cites no new law, Chief U.S. District Judge George King should “reject these same tired arguments” and deny Warner’s motion.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RdiG8k

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.