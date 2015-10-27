Filmmakers say Warner raising 'tired' arguments in Happy Birthday case

The artists and filmmakers who went to court and pried a copyright to the Happy Birthday song lyrics out of the hands of Warner/Chappell Music told a federal judge on Monday he should deny the music publisher’s request to overturn that ruling.

The plaintiffs’ Wolf Haldenstein lawyers said that since Warner has presented no new evidence and cites no new law, Chief U.S. District Judge George King should “reject these same tired arguments” and deny Warner’s motion.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RdiG8k