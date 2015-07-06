Blood-thinning drug patents invalidated by Federal Circuit

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Thursday canceled two patents covering Angiomax, an injectable anticlotting drug sold by the Medicines Co, reversing the finding of a lower court.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said in a unanimous decision that the inventions described in the patents were commercially offered for sale more than a year before the patent applications were filed, which is prohibited by patent law.

