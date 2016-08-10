Judge upholds $25 mln verdict against Cox in piracy dispute

A federal judge has denied Cox Communications Inc's bid to overturn a $25 million jury verdict against the internet service provider for contributing to music piracy.

Ruling on Monday on a post-trial motion for judgment as a matter of law or a new trial, U.S. District Judge Liam O'Grady in Alexandria, Virginia said there was sufficient evidence Cox knew its customers were infringing music publisher BMG Rights Management's copyrights and "acted recklessly or with deliberate disregard."

