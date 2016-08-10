FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Judge upholds $25 mln verdict against Cox in piracy dispute
August 10, 2016 / 9:51 PM / a year ago

Judge upholds $25 mln verdict against Cox in piracy dispute

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

A federal judge has denied Cox Communications Inc's bid to overturn a $25 million jury verdict against the internet service provider for contributing to music piracy.

Ruling on Monday on a post-trial motion for judgment as a matter of law or a new trial, U.S. District Judge Liam O'Grady in Alexandria, Virginia said there was sufficient evidence Cox knew its customers were infringing music publisher BMG Rights Management's copyrights and "acted recklessly or with deliberate disregard."

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aKZdMI

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
